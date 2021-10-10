Philly Trans March returns to demand justice, equity, and liberation

Violence against trans women of color as well as financial and housing insecurity are just a handful of the issues that organizers hoped to highlight at this year’s march.

Golphin believes that rallying on a Saturday in a public space is a vital action to take because it highlights who is there — but more importantly, who is not.

“There’s a lot of folks who claim to be allies of the community or organizations, specifically nonprofit organizations, or even corporations like the same people that supported the now-disbanded Philly Pride Presents or any other Pride corporation. They say they support the trans community. They say they are in solidarity with us. Well, if they really are about that, then they need to show up,” Golphin said.

Before and during the march, a number of trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming speakers took to the microphone to share their lived experiences and demand change from both the community and elected officials they believe haven’t shown much concern.

Tazmere Stephens climbed up on the back of a pickup truck with the speakers to tell the crowd his life story and how he was “running” from himself as a child. Growing up, family members didn’t like the fact that he was trans, he said.

Eventually, Stephens became a father, however, he was faced with discrimination once again, at the same time he battled addiction.

“The scariest part was I didn’t know where to go to get help. Because where was I supposed to go? A mommy-and-me program — where I scare like every heterosexual mom around, because I’m going through hormonal therapy?” Stephens said.

Fatherhood programs brought an elevated level of danger. Stephens eventually found his way.

“Most of the trans brothers don’t speak up. We suffer in silence, because we want to be the big kids on the block. We’re not supposed to cry,” Stephens said, urging people to start treating others with respect.

On hand Saturday were staff members from the Morris Home, thought to be the only residential drug and alcohol treatment program in the country geared specifically to trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people.

As the staffers distributed Narcan and other harm reduction resources, some of the Morris Home clients carried signs at the front of the march to show their support.

Brianna Williams had a simple message: “We need more peace.”

March organizers read aloud a list of demands at a stop on South Street. Among them are medical resources, more medical research on aging with HIV, defunding the police, economic justice, safe workplaces, the affirmation of trans youth, and an end to harassment and assault.

“We envision a world where we get to walk free from fear of the transphobic and anti-Black violence that has taken the lives of too many of our Black trans sisters and other trans siblings. Protect and defend Black trans women and all trans people at all costs,” Golphin said.