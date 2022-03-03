Philly restaurant fundraiser to help children in Ukraine

After Russia successfully invaded and took control of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, Voices of Children was formed to help children psychologically affected by armed conflict.

Now, eight years later, the group is still working to provide art therapy, mobile psychologists, and other support to traumatized kids.

Thursday night, Philadelphia-based FCM Hospitality will host a fundraiser for Voices of Children to give local diners a chance to help. From 5 to 7 p.m. FCM’s Craft Hall will host “Support Ukraine,” with smoked barbecue and pizza available as well as local brews. Ukrainian-born Philly resident DJ IRKA will feature traditional and native Ukrainian dance music.

“Ukraine needs support more than ever,” Voices of Children posted on their Facebook page. “February 24 turned the lives of millions of Ukrainians. Russian aggression broke into every home… Our foundation is deploying active support for refugees and needs your support.”