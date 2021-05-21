Philly police: Man wanted for stalking, sexually assaulting women over 3-day span

This article originally appeared on 6ABC.

Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of following multiple women home and in some cases sexually assaulting them before getting away.

The incidents happened between May 15 and May 18.

On the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue on May 15, police say a bartender was followed home to Media, Pennsylvania around 2:45 a.m. by a man in a silver Dodger Charger.

The victim’s boyfriend was home at the time, and the suspect ultimately fled the scene.

The next day around 12 a.m., the accused suspect followed a woman home after leaving a gentleman’s club on Spring Garden Street. Police say the victim tried to evade the suspect in West Norriton, and eventually went to Wawa to get help. The suspect was able to get away.