Philly police ID father gunned down while in van with 2 teen daughters

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police have identified the father who was gunned down while inside a minivan with his two daughters on Monday night.

Just before 6 p.m., police say a gunman fired 14 bullets into the minivan on the 900 block of South 4th Street in the city’s Queen Village section.

Forty-two-year-old Raymond Lightly of Upper Darby, Delaware County was shot 10 times, police say.

He was found slumped behind the wheel and rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small says Lightly’s 16-year-old daughter was in the front passenger seat and his 13-year-old daughter was in the back seat when the gunfire erupted. The girls were not injured.