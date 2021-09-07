Philly museum to mark Constitution Day with free admission

A lesser-known holiday is fast approaching: Nestled between Labor Day and Columbus Day is Constitution Day, which in 2021 will mark 234 years since the document’s signing.

To celebrate the occasion, the National Constitution Center will host a combination of in-person and virtual events on Friday, Sept. 17, with free admission.

Special programming will include a reading of the preamble (the “We the people” part), a kids’ town hall, a naturalization ceremony, and an interactive crash course on the U.S. government.

Among the roster of guests will be Judge Marjorie Rendell, Judge Cheryl Ann Krause, and Judge Stephanos Bibas of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.