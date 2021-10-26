One hundred years ago this week, the USS Olympia set off from France, carrying the remains of an unknown U.S. soldier who died in World War I. It was bound for the Washington Navy Yard, where those remains would be buried in the newly-established Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Today, the Olympia is docked on the Delaware River as part of Philadelphia’s Independence Seaport Museum.

At a centennial ceremony aboard the ship Monday afternoon, city and military leaders recounted the ship’s historic 16-day voyage across the Atlantic ocean and the harrowing storms that nearly swept the unknown soldier — and the Marines charged with safeguarding his body — overboard.