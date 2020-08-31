Philly issues new eviction notice to Parkway homeless-protest encampment

Camp resident Irvin Murray, who also served as lead plaintiff in the federal suit that tried to prevent the city’s eviction of the camp, said the residents will not leave until all of them have permanent housing. He emphasized that the site on the Parkway is a key point of leverage, which is why many don’t want to move to a different site.

“We want to be in the view of the media and the community,” he said. “We’re there knocking on their door until we get permanent housing.”

A similar notice was posted at the encampment on federal Philadelphia Housing Authority property in North Philadelphia, where about 30 people live in tents on an empty lot slated for development.

An organizer with Occupy PHA, Jennifer Bennetch, said the city’s move to evict shows it is not negotiating in good faith.

“Mayor Kenney agreed that he would not make a decision regarding the encampments until after our next meeting tomorrow evening,” said Bennetch. “We have fought hard and stood firm in advocating for permanent housing and will continue to do so. The living, breathing human beings that live in the tents on the Parkway and in the shadows of PHA’s $45 million empire will not simply disappear.”

The site on Ridge Avenue, known as “Camp Teddy,” is on land the Philadelphia Housing Authority plans to develop as a shopping center and about 100 housing units, of which 17 would be considered affordable housing.

PHA chief executive Kelvin A. Jeremiah has said the residents now camped at the site are blocking those plans from moving forward.

“We have listened to the encampment leaders long enough,” said Jeremiah. “It is time for me to listen to the residents of the Sharswood community that have asked me to begin construction of the long-awaited grocery store.”

City officials say that since the encampment began, they have worked with 111 residents to create a permanent housing plan. Some have gone into drug treatment programs, others are in shelters, and still others have taken advantage of the city’s COVID-19 prevention sites.

Negotiations with camp residents have also jump-started plans to pilot a “Tiny House Village” similar to those in Seattle and develop a new rapid rehousing program that gives rental assistance to people experiencing homelessness.

PHA has also agreed to give about 60 empty scattered-site housing units to nonprofits to fix up and rent as affordable housing. Currently, PHA has a waiting list of about 47,000 families for subsidized housing.