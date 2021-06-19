Philly having all the feels as 76ers prep for tonight’s elimination playoff game
Nerves are frayed in Philadelphia as 76ers fans prepare to watch Embiid, Curry and co. play Hawks in the game that will decide the team’s playoff fate.
On the eve of game 6, Philly NBA fans still haven’t recovered from their team’s stunning game 5 loss — a match that went down in the Twitter annals as one the worst in local sports history.
This game will replace the ‘64 Phillies for the worst collapse in Philadelphia sports history. WOW 😳 #ATLvsPHI— Paul Forbes (@PaulForbesNYC) June 17, 2021
The Sixers went into halftime with Joel Embiid playing on a torn meniscus, but a 22-point lead leaving many fans hopeful. By the end of the game, heartbroken Philly fans were grieving a catastrophic final-quarter collapse. At least one heartbroken fan worked out his or her grief with mean-meme shade.
Philly streets right now... Call 911... pic.twitter.com/ypSnCvCb5h— Rob Hodge (@RobHodge_) June 17, 2021
But as some traumatized fans prepare for an emotional roller coaster of a Friday night, others are amped for a win and ready to rap about it.
WELL HERE I GO AGAIN, AND I'M PROMISING YALL A WIN TONIGHT IN THE ATL. BELIEVE THAT, AND ITS GONNA BE BACK 2 BACK WINS 💯💪💪🏀 BABY BAABY!! GO SIXERS!! pic.twitter.com/RBJoXNOs6Y— MONTY G. PHILLY (@montygphilly) June 18, 2021
One fan invoked Rocky.
🗣POSITIVE VIBES ONLY— Derek Shuman (@DerekShuman_) June 18, 2021
Trust. Believe. Sixers in 7 pic.twitter.com/DfjtdXXJUn
As for the team, they are practicing.
final reps before we go to battle. pic.twitter.com/6IINVEUZWc— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 18, 2021
The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
