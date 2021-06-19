Donate

Philly having all the feels as 76ers prep for tonight’s elimination playoff game

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid plays during Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Nerves are frayed in Philadelphia as 76ers fans prepare to watch Embiid, Curry and co. play Hawks in the game that will decide the team’s playoff fate.

On the eve of game 6, Philly NBA fans still haven’t recovered from their team’s stunning game 5 loss — a match that went down in the Twitter annals as one the worst in local sports history.

The Sixers went into halftime with Joel Embiid playing on a torn meniscus, but a 22-point lead leaving many fans hopeful. By the end of the game, heartbroken Philly fans were grieving a catastrophic final-quarter collapse. At least one heartbroken fan worked out his or her grief with mean-meme shade.

But as some traumatized fans prepare for an emotional roller coaster of a Friday night, others are amped for a win and ready to rap about it.

One fan invoked Rocky.

As for the team, they are practicing.

The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

