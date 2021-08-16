Philly gun violence leaves pain, numbness

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

Principal Leyondo Dunn of Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter is a big man who doesn’t seem easy to frighten.

But, for a while, Dunn was afraid to pick up his own phone.

He was afraid he might get another call with more bad news — that another of his students had been shot or killed. Four had already died of gunshot wounds this school year, prior to the June 8 graduation of his class of 2021. Another 19 had been either wounded or fired upon during the school year.

Now it was August, and Dunn had returned from vacation a few days earlier. Like his students, he was making excited preparations to begin the next school year in late August. Then the phone rang.

So much hung in the balance these days, just answering a call seemed dangerous.

He answered.

He was stunned. It was another tragedy. One of his students, along with a student from Boys’ Latin High School, had just met their deaths on the streets of Philadelphia. Both were killed, sitting in a car with friends, waiting to go to shoot baskets at a nearby basketball court.

The Gratz student was 18-year-old Tommie Frazier. The Boys’ Latin student was 16-year-old Kaylin Johnson. Tommie was the fifth Gratz student killed this year. Kaylin was the seventh student from Boys’ Latin killed in the last five years.

Like the four Gratz students killed earlier in the school year, Tommie’s death seemed totally senseless to Dunn. A waste of hope. A waste of the future. An 11th-grader going to 12th, Tommie was shot while sitting in a car waiting to go to practice for his basketball future with his friends. But there would be no future, at least, not for him and his friend Kaylin.

An email sent out to the faculty later that day listed Tommie as a member of the “Mastery Harrity, Hardy High and Gratz High School” communities, the campus where he had attended school, where his cheerful face had been seen day after day.

A photo circulated showing Tommie standing with a dean, Tommie’s ebony face and cherubic smile gleaming like a 100-watt bulb. Easy to remember. He stood out. A treasure for the community, Dunn must have thought. A scholar and basketball player.

“K.J.” as young Kaylin, Tommie’s friend, was called, was another talented basketball player. Like Tommie, he was in the car with two other friends about to leave for practice. A photo of “K.J.” showed him exhibiting Ben Simmons-like virtuosity as he zipped past a player on the court.

“K.J. just got his driver’s license and his mom rewarded him,” his aunt told reporters.

“It’s horrible for the family, horrible for his mother. She lost her only child, her son, her best friend,” said the aunt, who preferred not to identify herself.

Meanwhile, Tommie’s mother was numb.

“I just want everyone to know my son was a good kid, everyone loved him,” Umbrenda Barksdale said.

Dunn echoed that sentiment.

As he ended the call, Dunn knew he would now have to make another one much more painful — to Tommie’s family to offer condolences. Though he did not say it, the thought must have occurred to him that he was supposed to be an educator — not an undertaker.

“This can’t be normal, this can’t be accepted,” a Boys’ Latin football coach was reported to have told his players at the school.

But, unfortunately, it was getting to be normal for Dunn, 30, a new principal, just breaking in with only two years under his belt at his new school here in Philadelphia, a long way from the bayous of his native Louisiana.