Philly finances OK for now, but the city’s budget is not ready for a rainy day

The city of Philadelphia is making ends meet thanks to help from federal recovery funds so far this fiscal year, but a City Council hearing Monday showed some of the fiscal health could disappear when work-from-home employees ask for wage tax rebates later this year.

The council’s Committee on Fiscal Stability and Intergovernmental Cooperation held a virtual hearing to review the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the city’s finances. Marissa Waxman, the city’s budget director, said federal funding is helping the city stay on budget, but those funds won’t go on forever.

Waxman said wage tax collections are strong, but she’s cautious. “We still are not really putting on our party hats because our concern is that there will still be significant refund requests at the end of the year from commuters.”

The city’s wage tax took a big hit during the early days of the pandemic, as some employers forced workers to stay home. Commuters not allowed to come into the city for work were eligible for a wage tax refund.

The city is also continuing to spend on overtime for workers.