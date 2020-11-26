Philly doctors, medical pros perform music for a pandemic Thanksgiving

Ethan Pani is one of PMSO’s ringers: Before entering medical school, he was a professional musician, playing percussion and timpani with ensembles in the Boston area.

Pani is working as an internal medicine resident at HUP, doing two-week rotations: Right now, he’s on an emergency rotation, before that he was in an intensive care unit, and before that he was in a dedicated COVID-19 unit.

“It was right when things in Philadelphia started to pick up. We constantly admitted COVID patient after COVID patient,” he said. “Patients were pretty sick, but overall doing pretty well.”

During it all, he found time to record himself playing the timpani parts for “Nimrod” in a friend’s basement. He said being a musician is similar to being a doctor in that each profession becomes your identity: You have to be all-in.

“It’s an important part of my identity that I don’t want to let go of because I’m too busy or it’s a pandemic,” said Pani. “I think now more than ever we have to hang onto the parts of ourselves that are important, and do the things we do that bring us together.”

Pani is part of the PMSO leadership team that decided to do the “Nimrod” movement as a virtual performance. For one, at 3 ½ minutes, it’s the right length, easy for the musicians to record, and for an online audience to listen.

It also fits the mood of the moment, with its somber tones and quietly triumphant melody.

“There’s lots of beautiful music that is exuberant and exciting and happy and bright, and that would not feel right,” said Pani. “There’s a lot that’s wrong in the world, a lot is wrong in individuals’ lives. The music keeps us together and keeps beauty in our lives but also stays reflective of all the difficulties that we’re facing right now.”

PMSO’s recording of “Nimrod” is available on the group’s website and Facebook page, at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving afternoon.