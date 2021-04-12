Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

School District of Philadelphia students in grades 6-9 and other high school students with complex needs can return to school buildings two days a week starting May 10, the district announced Monday.

Officials say this is the third and final rollout for in-person learning this spring. That means all high school students without complex needs will remain fully virtual for the rest of the school year.

Eligible families can register for the hybrid program between April 20 and April 27. Those who do not opt in to the program, will remain completely virtual.

According to a district release, all school staff, including administration, teachers, and support staff, will return to buildings on April 26, to prepare for incoming students.