After a few weeks of increased concern caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus, COVID-19 cases are finally starting to trend downward in the city, Philadelphia public health officials say. As of Tuesday, the city is averaging 250 new cases per day, down from a recent high of 313 per day on Sept. 4.

“Only about 4% of the test results we’re receiving are positive, which is a good sign that we’re catching most of the virus that’s circulating,” Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said at a press conference Wednesday.

The city also is making good progress in its vaccination effort, Bettigole said: 1,025,296 Philadelphians, or 82.6% of adults, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Now fully vaccinated are 841,921 Philadelphians, representing 67.8% of adults in the city.

Among children ages 12 to 17, 45,349 have received at least one dose, Bettgole said, noting that effort was showing “steady progress.”

Despite the positive news, health officials plan to keep a sharp eye on the city’s hospitalization numbers in the coming weeks. Because data on hospitalizations and deaths lags behind case numbers, making predictions can be difficult. Yet Bettigole is optimistic.

“I’m still feeling reasonably confident that we’re not going to see a sharp rise in hospitalizations, unless our case rate goes up a lot,” she said.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia debuted a new dataset with detailed information on breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Bettigole said the new data, offering a month-by-month breakdown, tells an important story about the efficacy of the vaccine.

“Ninety-six point five percent of people who’ve been hospitalized for COVID in Philly weren’t vaccinated, and 98.2% of the 1,184 Philadelphians who have died from COVID this year were not vaccinated — these vaccines work,” Bettigole said.

The data shows that the overall number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has dropped sharply as more Philadelphians get the jab, she said. Since January, less than 5% of all cases of COVID-19 in the city have been among those who were fully vaccinated.

“I believe that our high vaccine rate is why we’re not seeing all of the cases, the overfilled hospitals, and the deaths that other states with lower vaccine rates are seeing,” Bettigole said.

Preparing for pushback from vaccine opponents, Bettigole said she did not want the public to “misunderstand” the data. She proposed a thought experiment in which 80% of people in a group were vaccinated.

If the vaccine were ineffective, she said, vaccinated people would make up 80% of hospitalizations, which is not the case in the real world. Bettigole pointed to national studies that show the risk of hospitalization is about 10 times higher among people who are unvaccinated than in those who are.

“For example, here in Philly, in August, a total of 343 people were hospitalized because of COVID. Sixty-six of them had been fully vaccinated, 277 had not. So that means that about 80% of hospitalizations were among those not yet fully vaccinated, while only about 20% of the hospitalizations were among the roughly 80% of Philadelphians who were vaccinated. The math works, and so do the vaccines,” Bettigole said.