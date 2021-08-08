Philly Catholics form young professionals group to strengthen their faith

A $25,000 grant from the Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia aims to strengthen the faith of Catholic millennials in the Philadelphia Archdiocese by establishing a local chapter of the Young Catholic Professionals program.

The goal of the Young Catholic Professionals program is to connect people in their 20s and 30s with the hope that members will be able to strengthen their faith and integrate it with their work lives.

“YCP is doing something that no one or not many others are really focusing on: helping young adults integrate their faith and work lives,” said Matthew Davis, director of the Archdiocesan Office for Ministry with Young Adults. “Bringing YCP to the Archdiocese will provide a new forum for young adults to examine and deepen their faith.”