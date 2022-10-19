Donate

‘Avogeddon’ hits Philly: Surplus avocados to be given away for free

Crates of avocados wait to be processed at a packing plant in Uruapan, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

Crates of avocados wait to be processed at a packing plant in Uruapan, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

Holy Guacamole! A literal ton of avocados — three trucks worth — will be handed out for free at FDR Park Wednesday through Friday.

No, we’re not kidding.

A local nonprofit, Sharing Excess, will be hosting what it’s calling their “largest food distribution to date” from noon to 6 p.m. each day.

The event is being dubbed “Avogeddon”, and it’s looking to prevent food waste in Philadelphia. According to organizers, supply chain issues are causing a massive surplus of the fruit coming in from South America.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Founder Evan Ehlers said the surplus is starting to overload the food banks and distribution partners.

“We realized that we needed to do something bigger to be able to handle this massive surplus in a timely manner where the avocados are still good and able to be eaten,” Ehlers said. “We reached out to the Friends of FDR Park and they were kind enough to be down with this crazy idea of allowing us to take over a portion of their parking lot to host the massive drive thru distribution of these avocados, which are free for anyone and everyone to come up and get.”

Ehlers says more than 2,000 pounds of avocados filling 60 pallets will be available for the public. It’s first come, first serve. There is no limit on how many a person can take.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter at WHYY.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate