Founder Evan Ehlers said the surplus is starting to overload the food banks and distribution partners.

“We realized that we needed to do something bigger to be able to handle this massive surplus in a timely manner where the avocados are still good and able to be eaten,” Ehlers said. “We reached out to the Friends of FDR Park and they were kind enough to be down with this crazy idea of allowing us to take over a portion of their parking lot to host the massive drive thru distribution of these avocados, which are free for anyone and everyone to come up and get.”

Ehlers says more than 2,000 pounds of avocados filling 60 pallets will be available for the public. It’s first come, first serve. There is no limit on how many a person can take.