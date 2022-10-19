‘Avogeddon’ hits Philly: Surplus avocados to be given away for free
Holy Guacamole! A literal ton of avocados — three trucks worth — will be handed out for free at FDR Park Wednesday through Friday.
No, we’re not kidding.
A local nonprofit, Sharing Excess, will be hosting what it’s calling their “largest food distribution to date” from noon to 6 p.m. each day.
The event is being dubbed “Avogeddon”, and it’s looking to prevent food waste in Philadelphia. According to organizers, supply chain issues are causing a massive surplus of the fruit coming in from South America.
Founder Evan Ehlers said the surplus is starting to overload the food banks and distribution partners.
“We realized that we needed to do something bigger to be able to handle this massive surplus in a timely manner where the avocados are still good and able to be eaten,” Ehlers said. “We reached out to the Friends of FDR Park and they were kind enough to be down with this crazy idea of allowing us to take over a portion of their parking lot to host the massive drive thru distribution of these avocados, which are free for anyone and everyone to come up and get.”
Ehlers says more than 2,000 pounds of avocados filling 60 pallets will be available for the public. It’s first come, first serve. There is no limit on how many a person can take.
AVOGEDDON IS COMING ⛈️🥑🌪️🥑🌨️🥑🌫️— Sharing Excess (@sharingexcess) October 18, 2022
Due to a MASSIVE surplus of avocados, there are literally millions of perfectly edible avocados at risk of going to waste
In response, we are giving FREE avocados to EVERYONE in Philadelphia. Let’s guac-and-roll🎸🥑
PLEASE SHARE💚 pic.twitter.com/Ydkp7TaoPq
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.