Philly archdiocese reinstates obligation to attend Mass on Sundays

Some Catholics returned to church for the first time this weekend as Pennsylvania Bishops reinstated the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days.

At the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia, many churchgoers say they feel safe attending Mass.

“My faith, that’s why I come here,” said Brian Scanlon, who says he’s been coming to Mass throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

He says he understands people who haven’t felt safe.

“When it comes to illness, you’re excused from Mass. If you’re terrified of illness, that’s a legitimate reality,” said Scanlon.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia does give exceptions to certain people from the obligation, including those who are sick or have a serious health risk.