Philly advocates praise HUD investigations into LGBTQ discrimination

Under President Barack Obama’s administration, HUD passed the Equal Access Rule — which prohibited discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in its housing. But under President Donald Trump’s administration, former HUD Secretary Ben Carson undid those protections, leaving LGBTQ people to rely on state and local housing protections.

Locally, people have been able to submit housing discrimination complaints to the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission based on sexual orientation since 1982, and gender identity since 2002. The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission followed suit in 2018.

Now, they’ll be able to submit complaints through HUD as well — and take legal action at the federal level.

Spokesperson Nichole Tillman with the Philadelphia Housing Authority, the nation’s fourth-largest public housing agency, said the change won’t make much of a difference to them. There are no active discrimination complaints from any LGBTQ residents, and they were already following previous guidelines.

“We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind, including gender identity,” Tillman said. “That holds true for both our admissions policy and in our property management.”

Still, this change matters, legal advocates insist, because both the state and local Human Relations Commissions are often swamped. Another reporting mechanism on the federal level could ensure more cases are addressed in a timely manner. Plus, federal rules are more likely to scare people into cooperation.

“The federal government has a lot more power and authority and resources to bring to bear on this,” Ude said. “Having another set of laws and agency actions that are available is going to help a lot more people stay in more secure housing.”

But it’s no silver bullet. The new regulations only address federally funded housing options, for which there are often long waitlists.

And for most people who are barred from housing, Ude said, their more pressing concern will be finding new housing — not filing a complaint or taking legal action. Even if they did, the investigation process can take years.

At the end of the day, Coffey-Williams said, people who want to keep LGBTQ people out will find a legal way to make it happen. That’s why in addition to legislative change, she wants more housing options like her own: the John C. Anderson Apartments, an LGBTQ-friendly housing complex in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood. There’s another complex like it at 8th and Thompson streets, funded by HUD and Project HOME, called the Gloria Casarez Residence.

“There are a million and one ways to make a person so miserable that their living situation would be untenable,” Coffey-Williams said. “What we need to do is continue to look after each other. We need a cohesive and vigilant community.”