Wolf backs regulatory change that would formalize discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

In the closing days of his final term in office, Gov. Tom Wolf is backing a regulatory change that would formalize nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people while circumventing the legislature.

Under guidance released in 2018, a student, tenant, or worker at most businesses can file a complaint with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission against their school, landlord, or boss if they think they’ve been discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

A little-noted proposal supported by Wolf, which is up for final approval before a state regulatory board Thursday, would formally adopt that guidance.

“The governor has been clear — hate has no place in Pennsylvania, and that includes sex-based discrimination as defined by these regulations,” Wolf spokesperson Beth Rementer said in a statement.

Wolf, a Democrat first elected in 2014, has asked Republican leaders in the General Assembly throughout his tenure to pass a bill that would add discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity to state law. Pennsylvania is the only state in the northeast without such a law on the books, and one of 27 nationwide without an explicit law banning such discrimination.

The legislature has ignored Wolf’s prodding, as it has on many other issues. So, like he has on climate change and policing, Wolf has turned to a channel that avoids state lawmakers.

“Unfortunately, given Republican-led efforts to push legislation that only seeks to discriminate and bully individuals and their refusal to take up commonsense bills, this action through regulation is one more way the administration can protect Pennsylvanians,” Rementer said in a statement.

Like the original guidance, the proposed regulation focuses on the definition of sex as it applies to the state’s nondiscrimination laws. The Pennsylvania Human Relations Act bans discrimination in hiring, firing, housing, and schooling on the basis of sex, though it does not define the term.

In 2018, the state’s Human Relations Commission said it would adopt an expanded definition of sex based on federal court rulings to encompass sexual orientation and gender identity.

The commission considered it “the right thing to do,” its executive director told Billy Penn at the time, though the guidance was not formally adopted through the regulatory process.

The proposed rulemaking would adopt a definition of sex based upon the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, in which the court found 6-3 that existing federal law protected an employee from being fired just for being gay or transgender.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission enforces the state’s nondiscrimination laws, including the Human Relations Act. That law is more expansive than federal ones in a key way: It applies to businesses with four or more employees, as opposed to 15 or more.

A person can file a complaint directly with the commission, whose staff will help navigate the process, said Angela Giampolo, a Philadelphia lawyer who works on LGBTQ issues. The person doesn’t need to hire their own attorney, which can be costly.

The commission then has the power to investigate, negotiate settlements, and adjudicate claims through an internal hearing process or, as a last measure, through a civil lawsuit in Commonwealth Court. The commission awarded $1.4 million in 386 settlements during the last fiscal year.

By formalizing the guidance, transgender, nonbinary, and other gender-expansive individuals could have even more recourse at a local level, said Tyler Titus, a former Erie school board member and the first openly transgender individual to win public office in the commonwealth.