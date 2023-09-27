Phillies clinch NL wild-card berth, head to postseason for second straight year

Bryce Harper extended his arms as wide as they could stretch and waited for his jubilant Phillies teammates to sock him in the midsection with bottles of bubbly that had been turned into super soakers.

J.T. Realmuto used his teeth to gnaw off plastic that enveloped a box of cigars, ready to light the official accessory of any good clubhouse bash. Garrett Stubbs stripped one strap down on his Phillies overalls and danced a few songs away with Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos.

There is no wrong way to celebrate a clinch, of course, and the Phillies had plenty of practice with postseason parties after enjoying three of them last year on the way to the World Series.

But perhaps the most delightful look belonged to 68-year-old team owner John Middleton. He stood on the soggy carpet in a drenched Phillies hat, T-shirt and shorts. And in his bare feet, the owner who once vowed he would spend “stupid money” to make the Phillies winners again had something else he wanted to say:

“I think we’re a better team this year than we were last year,” he said.

The Phillies put the National League on notice they are ready for another run at the World Series after a 10-inning, 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

The Phillies also clinched the top wild-card seed and will host all games in the second year of the NL wild-card series. Game 1 is Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

“We have such a great team and a great group,” Harper said. “We couldn’t do this without every single guy in this clubhouse.”

That includes outfielder Johan Rojas and reliever Jeff Hoffman, two players who weren’t even on the opening day roster. Rojas won the center-field job and won the game with an RBI single that scored pinch-runner Christian Pache. Hoffman has turned himself into a trusted late-inning reliever and earned the win with a scoreless 10th.