Phillies cancel all ballpark activity after 2 staffers test positive for COVID-19
This story originally appeared on NBC10.
___
Two Phillies staff members have now tested positive for coronavirus, and all activity at the Phillies’ ballpark has been canceled “until further notice,” the team said in a brief statement Thursday.
One staff member who tested positive is a member of the coaching staff. The other is a member of the home clubhouse staff.
No players have tested positive, the Phillies said.
The news has threatened not only the shortened Major League Baseball season, but pro sports in general, as baseball was among the first major sports to return to play.
Some pro players are opting not to play this season; a list maintained by USA Today includes players and some stars from baseball, football, basketball, women’s basketball, soccer and hockey.
Phillies say from yesterdays testing no players tested positive for Covid-19, but 2 staff members did test positive. One coach and member of home clubhouse staff
Workout at Citizens Bank Park has been cancelled today and until further notice pic.twitter.com/pjXiuwLEcT
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 30, 2020
The Phillies have been dealing with the fallout from an outbreak of coronavirus among the Miami Marlins, who they hosted for three games last weekend. As many as 18 Marlins have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancellation or change of MLB games scheduled for the Marlins, the Phillies and the Yankees.
The Marlins’ season is now “on pause,” and it’s not clear when the Phillies will play again.
The Phillies had been scheduled to host Toronto this weekend. That series was originally scheduled to be on the road but had to be switched because the Blue Jays’ temporary ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn’t ready.
The Blue Jays have been displaced because the Canadian government didn’t want players traveling in and out of the country.