Phillies cancel all ballpark activity after 2 staffers test positive for COVID-19

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Two Phillies staff members have now tested positive for coronavirus, and all activity at the Phillies’ ballpark has been canceled “until further notice,” the team said in a brief statement Thursday.

One staff member who tested positive is a member of the coaching staff. The other is a member of the home clubhouse staff.

No players have tested positive, the Phillies said.

The news has threatened not only the shortened Major League Baseball season, but pro sports in general, as baseball was among the first major sports to return to play.

Some pro players are opting not to play this season; a list maintained by USA Today includes players and some stars from baseball, football, basketball, women’s basketball, soccer and hockey.