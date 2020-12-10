The field of architecture is in trouble.

In the U.S., building owners are becoming more racially and ethnically diverse and require more women and people of color to work on their projects, but currently, the architecture industry is 90% white, and 79% of architects are men. The Census predicts that by 2045, white people will become the minority in the United States, which will cause massive shifts in property ownership over the next 25 years.

In America, it has always been challenging to become an architect if you don’t come from a community with architects or have access to programs that can teach you about the industry at a young age. Unlike most professions, architecture is a career that you have to pick by your junior year of high school in order to get into an accredited university by your freshman year of college.

As an American-born Nigerian who was raised in the more urban section of Jersey City, New Jersey, I was rejected from almost every architecture program I applied to. I went to one of the top public schools in New Jersey and did not decide to study architecture until I was a high school senior. I originally wanted to go to college for fine arts and even took intense Saturday courses at Cooper Union to build a portfolio. However, my parents felt that fine art would not be financially lucrative and instead wanted me to go into medicine or engineering. I chose architecture because it was the best compromise between the two. Unfortunately, my parents did not have the money to send me to a Saturday program in architecture — there was also no mentorship or resources at my school to help me get into a top university.

I eventually decided to go to Temple University as an undeclared major and worked to reapply into their architecture school the following year, but was rejected from their program for a second time.

It wasn’t until my brother and I walked into the Dean’s office to plead for acceptance, when I was finally let in and informed that I would be the only Black male in my class. At the time, I had no idea that architecture lacked diversity and that my journey to become an architect would be such a rough uphill climb just due to where I was from and who I was.

A recent study by the National Council of Architectural Registration Board (NCARB) reported that in 2020 “less than 1 in 5 new architects identify as a racial or ethnic minority.” In the last ten years, there has been almost no growth in diversity, outside of a slight increase in Latinos and Asians, with no growth among Black or African American individuals in the profession at any career stage.