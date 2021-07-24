The Philadelphia Zoo may be soon vaccinating some of its animals.

The oldest zoo in America and New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company Zoetis are awaiting approval from the state to vaccinate animals with a COVID-19 vaccine after it received authorization from the United States Department of Agriculture for experimental use.

Dr. Keith Hinshaw, veterinarian and Director of Animal Health at the Philadelphia Zoo said they’re excited to have their animals vaccinated though they haven’t seen any cases of COVID-19 from any of its animals.

“It adds a level of comfort that we can provide some extra protection to our animals, even though we do a lot of other things to protect them,” Dr. Hinshaw said.