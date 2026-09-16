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Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla plans to introduce a bill that would require the city to make a plan to divert 60% of its trash away from landfills and incinerators.

The proposal comes as Council prepares to consider contracts with companies that will landfill and burn the city’s curbside trash for the next four to seven years.

Squilla’s bill would direct the city to create a “Zero Waste Circular Economy” plan by the end of these next contracts, then consider longer 20-year contracts for recycling and waste disposal that could include rail transport of waste, municipal composting and anaerobic digestion, which uses bacteria to process organic waste such as food and sewage and produces gas that can be burned for energy.

The bill does not set a deadline for the 60% waste diversion goal, but Squilla said Wednesday it should be achieved before the end of the first 20-year contract, which could be around 2050.

“The goal is to significantly reduce the localized greenhouse gases emissions, clear the litter from our neighborhood streets and create high-quality green jobs in our city,” he said in an interview Wednesday.

The city extended its curbside trash disposal contracts until the end of the year after they expired in late June. The city intends to issue new contracts to WM, Republic and Reworld, a company that burns trash in waste-to-energy incinerators, including in Chester. Council must approve these contracts before they can go into effect.

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration expressed support for Squilla’s bill during a press conference Wednesday. They also touted the pending disposal contracts as saving taxpayers money. Administration officials have described landfilling and incineration as having essentially equal environmental impacts.

“Our ultimate goal with the [future 20-year] contract is to move away from both landfills and incineration,” city Managing Director Carlton Williams said.