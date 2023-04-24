Donate

Weitzman National Museum looks to the past to examine modern struggles of inequality with special art exhibit

The exhibit looks to past examples of inequality to examine the changing relationships of Americans throughout the pandemic.

We Fight For A Free World, a piece by Ben Shahn from 1942, focused on the violent and oppressive methods of Fascism and Nazism that can surface in any country. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

An art exhibit at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History examines the division throughout the U.S. since the pandemic by looking at past examples of subjugation and intolerance.

The exhibit, titled “The Future Will Follow the Past,” centers on the change in relationships between Americans throughout the pandemic, noting a rise in antisemitism, hate crimes, and the fight for LGBTQ rights.

All four floors of the museum are juxtaposed with art pieces comparing past struggles to current ones, highlighting the cycle of rampant prejudice throughout history.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Jonathan Horowitz curated
Jonathan Horowitz curated "The Future Will Follow the Past." He stood by one of his works, ''Rainbow American Flag for Jasper in the Style of the Artist’s Boyfriend,'' which is currently on display at the Weitzman National Museum. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Jonathan Horowitz (left) led museum-goers on a tour of the exhibit on Apr. 23, 2023. Additional tours will take place May 21 and Jun. 25
Jonathan Horowitz (left) led museum-goers on a tour of the exhibit on Apr. 23, 2023. Additional tours will take place May 21 and Jun. 25. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Related Content

Jonathan Horowitz curated the exhibit. The Brooklyn-based artist said he wanted to engage the museum’s core installation — which tells the story of Jewish people in America — and “fill in the gaps” with pieces to illustrate his vision.

“I think that every story of American history is the story of American history,” Horowitz said. “If the country was really founded on the principle of liberty and justice for all, we have to see it that way, that we see the way we’re implicated in every story of American history and fight for the principle of liberty and justice for all.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Works by Jonathan Horowitz adorn the walls of Weitzman National Museum for the exhibit such as Power, a piece he made in 2019 of fists in the style of emojis
Works by Jonathan Horowitz adorn the walls of Weitzman National Museum for the exhibit such as Power, a piece he made in 2019 of fists in the style of emojis. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Works are often juxtaposed to art pieces highlighting the struggles of the past, mirroring the cycles of prejudices rampant throughout history
Works are often juxtaposed to art pieces highlighting the struggles of the past, mirroring the cycles of prejudices rampant throughout history. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

One of Horowitz’s featured pieces, Power, recreates the pop-up menu you see when you hold down the fist emoji on an iPhone. While it may appear simple, Horowitz said it addresses many racial undertones prevalent in American society.

“There’s a kind of accidental equation made between White Power and Black Power which are really not equal, but opposite,” Horowitz said. “And but that’s the kind of equation that has been made in recent years by right wing politicians and white nationalist groups.”

Works are often juxtaposed to art pieces highlighting the struggles of the past, mirroring the cycles of prejudices rampant throughout history
Works are often juxtaposed to art pieces highlighting the struggles of the past, mirroring the cycles of prejudices rampant throughout history. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Works are often juxtaposed to art pieces highlighting the struggles of the past, mirroring the cycles of prejudices rampant throughout history
Works are often juxtaposed to art pieces highlighting the struggles of the past, mirroring the cycles of prejudices rampant throughout history. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Related Content

An installation of commissioned posters by contemporary artists includes work by Lynn Hershman Leeson, Christine Sun Kim, Jeffrey Gibson, Kim Gordon and Jason Smith, and Sable Elyse Smith.

Other artists featured: Adrian Piper, Ben Shahn, Tabboo!, Jenny Holzer, Elizabeth Catlett, Collier Schorr, Aya Brown, Malaquías Montoya, and Nicholas Galanin.

Tours will be available May 21 and June 25. Tickets are $15 for Museum members and $20 for non-members.

Works are often juxtaposed to art pieces highlighting the struggles of the past, mirroring the cycles of prejudices rampant throughout history.
Works are often juxtaposed to art pieces highlighting the struggles of the past, mirroring the cycles of prejudices rampant throughout history. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
''Vaquero,'' a piece by Luis Jiménez made in 1980, focuses on reclaiming the cowboy, an American icon, as a Mexican icon
''Vaquero,'' a piece by Luis Jiménez made in 1980, focuses on reclaiming the cowboy, an American icon, as a Mexican icon. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate