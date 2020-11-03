Philadelphia voters continue dropping off early ballots ahead of election day

Ahead of Election Day, voters across the Philadelphia region continue to drop off early ballots with county election officials.

In Philadelphia, voters crowded the sidewalk waiting at the satellite election office set up at the Liacouras Center on Temple University’s campus.

North Philadelphia resident Harold Cline decided to vote early because he thought it would reduce potential exposure to COVID-19. He said he lives with people who are in higher risk categories.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden because I think he’s the only rational and sane choice this election cycle,” said Cline.

Lenette Greene also voted early because of the coronavirus to avoid getting caught up in the crowds.

“I feel like if they put things into effect we should utilize the opportunities that we get,” said Greene.

The deadline to request mail ballots passed last week.

The Pa. Supreme Court has ruled that mail ballots postmarked by Election Day should be counted if they arrive to county officials by Friday, Nov. 6, a finding supported by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Despite the ruling, Pa. officials have asked anyone who still has a mail ballot at this point to deliver it directly to their local county election officials by Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Jamelia Miller, of Germantown, voted in the Pennsylvania primary in person, but said her polling place had delays and technical issues. That led her to opt for early voting for the general election this year.

“I didn’t want to take any chances,” said Miller, a Biden supporter. “This needs to be over with … I can’t do another four years.”