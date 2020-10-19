Performers sought to ‘rock the line’ at Philly-area early voting and polling sites

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

A pair of West Philadelphia organizers are putting out an open call for performers to entertain Pennsylvanians waiting in line to exercise their right to vote.

With long early voting lines and high turnout expected for next month’s general election, Philly performers will host “Rock the Line” shows throughout the region.

The performances will take place at early polling sites from Sunday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Oct. 27, and at the polls on Election Day.

A joint effort by Julie Lipson, of the children’s music group Ants on a Log, and Sam Chenkin, of the nonprofit Reclaim the Sector, Rock the Line is looking for performers of all stripes — including musicians, circus performers, comedians, dancers and beyond.