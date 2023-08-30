‘Disrespectful:’ Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial vandalized

Officials said they are working to review any possible surveillance video.

    By
  • Corey Davis, 6abc
    • August 30, 2023
Volunteers said they will have to raise money to pay for thousands of dollars in repairs after the recent vandalism. (6abc)

Volunteers said they will have to raise money to pay for thousands of dollars in repairs after the recent vandalism. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Volunteers who run and maintain the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Penn’s Landing said they will have to raise money to pay for thousands of dollars in repairs after recent vandalism.

Mike Daily, executive director of the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, said someone pried off nearly two dozen cast iron skate stoppers, which were installed roughly 30 years ago to prevent skateboarders from using the memorial as a ramp.

A lot of the marble was damaged in the process.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Daily said there’s more.

“With the lights, the light covers, the skate stoppers, repairs and installation, you’re talking $15,000 plus,” Daily said.

Related Content

The everyday person wouldn’t immediately realize the damage, but the stolen items were crucial to helping volunteers preserve the peaceful atmosphere they’ve worked hard to maintain.

“It’s very disheartening, depressing,” Daily said.

The nonprofit is made up of many veterans who have volunteered since the memorial was dedicated in 1987 bearing the names of 648 Philadelphians who died during the Vietnam War.

“That’s almost to me a personal thing because I have friends on the wall,” Daily said. “Just be treated with even at the minimum, common sense respect for the deceased and especially the surviving family members.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Officials said they are working to review any possible surveillance video.

The organization will hold a meeting to decide when they’ll start raising money to make the repairs.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate