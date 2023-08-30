‘Disrespectful:’ Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial vandalized

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Volunteers who run and maintain the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Penn’s Landing said they will have to raise money to pay for thousands of dollars in repairs after recent vandalism.

Mike Daily, executive director of the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, said someone pried off nearly two dozen cast iron skate stoppers, which were installed roughly 30 years ago to prevent skateboarders from using the memorial as a ramp.

A lot of the marble was damaged in the process.

Daily said there’s more.

“With the lights, the light covers, the skate stoppers, repairs and installation, you’re talking $15,000 plus,” Daily said.