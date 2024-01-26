Founder of Philly cheesesteak shop Tony Luke’s, son sentenced for tax fraud

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The founder of the original Tony Luke’s and one of his sons were sentenced to nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud.

Anthony Lucidonio Sr., 84, and his son Nicholas Lucidonio, 57, were charged with conspiracy to defraud the IRS.

They will both serve 20 months after admitting they cheated on their payroll and personal income taxes for years, hiding more than $8 million in sales from 2006 to 2016.

Authorities say the Lucidonios also committed employment tax fraud by paying employees “off the books” in cash.