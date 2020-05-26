Philadelphia to test, move homeless sheltering at airport

Philadelphia officials on Tuesday began removing dozens of people who have been sleeping at the city’s airport during the coronavirus pandemic and planned to administer rapid COVID-19 tests before taking them to homeless shelters.

Officials at Philadelphia International Airport had initially planned Friday to remove the between 50 and 100 homeless people who have been sleeping at a baggage claim area underutilized during stay-at-home orders. But airport and city officials agreed to wait until Tuesday after homeless advocates threatened to file a lawsuit if the people were moved to shelters without being tested.

Philadelphia City Manager Brian Abernathy said Friday that Delaware County officials will also be on hand Tuesday to offer to take individuals to shelters in the neighboring county. He said arrangements are in place to house anyone who wants to go to a shelter.

“Some may choose to go to Delaware County . … Some may choose to accept service in Philadelphia,” Abernathy said. “Some will not accept services at all, which is absolutely within their right, but they are certainly not allowed to stay at the airport from this point forward.”