Philadelphia teachers, district reach contract deal, avert strike

Philadelphia’s teachers and the school district have reached a tentative contract agreement, sources say.

Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, plans to meet with the media at 7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the details.

When its current contract expired on Aug. 31, Jordan said he was seeking a one-year extension with “modest raises.” He asked his members to approve two additional weeks of negotiations.

At the time, Superintendent William Hite said he was confident the two sides could reach an agreement in that time period. Jordan also expressed optimism — although he accused the district of trying to “shake down” teachers by demanding an agreement on a school reopening plan before discussing possible wage increases.

Despite that optimism, talks with the district dragged on for nearly two months. And last week, Jordan sent a letter to his members saying they may be asked to consider a strike authorization. The PFT had not gone on strike since a weekend walkout in 2000. Before that, the last strike was in 1981.

The two sides disagreed over whether the district could afford to give teachers a raise. The district said that the pandemic had battered its usual state and local revenue sources. The union noted that the district had received more than $100 million in federal coronavirus aid.

