Five people wounded in shooting near Temple University

Police cars are seen in Philadelphia

A shooting in North Philadelphia left five people injured Wednesday night. (6abc)

A shooting near Philadelphia’s Temple University wounded five people on Wednesday — two in extremely critical condition.

A suspect was caught with the help of university police, a spokesperson for the school told WPVI-TV.

The victims were three women, ages 19, 20 and 21, as well as two men, ages 28 and 59, the broadcaster reported. The university believes none were its students.

Police said the 28-year-old man was shot 14 times. He’s listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting, which took place at around 8 p.m., WPVI-TV said.

