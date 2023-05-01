2 officers, suspect shot during standoff in the Germantown section of Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A 14-hour barricade in the Germantown section of Philadelphia ended with two SWAT officers and a suspect being shot.

Police say the incident started around 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers were called to the 400 block of West Bringhurst Street for reports of a man with a gun.

“Upon arriving, they meet with a family member who gives them access to the property. Upon entering, they announce themselves as police when the gentlemen inside begins to fire,” said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford.

The barricade lasted overnight Saturday into Sunday. Police say the SWAT team came in and tried negotiating with the suspect, who sources identified as 65-year-old Steven Robbins.

“We heard them talking to him. We heard them sound like they were trying to de-escalate at least, which was a relief,” said Jaime Sullivan, a neighbor.

“At some point through the night, after several attempts, they lose communication with the individual,” said Stanford.