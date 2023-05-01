2 officers, suspect shot during standoff in the Germantown section of Philadelphia
Two police officers and a suspect were shot after an hours-long standoff in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A 14-hour barricade in the Germantown section of Philadelphia ended with two SWAT officers and a suspect being shot.
Police say the incident started around 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers were called to the 400 block of West Bringhurst Street for reports of a man with a gun.
“Upon arriving, they meet with a family member who gives them access to the property. Upon entering, they announce themselves as police when the gentlemen inside begins to fire,” said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford.
The barricade lasted overnight Saturday into Sunday. Police say the SWAT team came in and tried negotiating with the suspect, who sources identified as 65-year-old Steven Robbins.
“We heard them talking to him. We heard them sound like they were trying to de-escalate at least, which was a relief,” said Jaime Sullivan, a neighbor.
“At some point through the night, after several attempts, they lose communication with the individual,” said Stanford.
Sunday morning, police say SWAT officers went into the home and found the suspect on the third floor. Police say the man started shooting.
He struck two officers in their vests, according to police.
“They were saved by their vest. They return fire, striking the male and he was transported to the hospital,” said Stanford.
Sources say Robbins was shot in the shoulder.
“He seemed like a nicer old man, but I met him briefly. The neighbor said he had some struggles,” said Sullivan.
Some neighbors in the area, like Sullivan, stayed inside as the barricade unfolded. But Gregory Flint Sr. told Action News he couldn’t get to his house.
“I’m just going to continue to pray for the family, you know,” he said.
He says he knows the suspect and was shocked this happened.
“He was like a family-oriented guy, you know what I mean? He did a lot of cookouts with the family. They were very close-knit. He was very friendly, always spoke to me, I spoke to him,” he said.
Police say the two SWAT officers who were shot were treated and released from Temple University Hospital.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.