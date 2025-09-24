Philadelphia police launch campaign to stop ‘high-tech’ carjackings
Police say more criminals are targeting vehicles using keyless entry or key fobs.
The Philadelphia Police Department is launching a campaign to tackle auto theft by criminals using “high-tech tactics.”
The campaign, titled “Together, We Can Prevent Auto Theft,” aims to reduce carjackings involving vehicles with keyless entry and key fobs. Police said in a statement that the most common tactics for stealing these vehicles involve relay devices and keyless entry hacking.
The campaign will focus on providing car owners with information on installing anti-theft devices and securing vehicles with additional locking mechanisms.
“Securing your vehicle inside and out is an essential part of the fight against theft,” Lt. Brian Geer said in a release. “By preventing unauthorized access to your vehicle and the vehicle’s internal systems, we can significantly reduce the risk of thieves exploiting workarounds to a vehicle’s security — making our streets safer for everyone.”
Most break-ins occur through broken windows, sunroofs or door handles, with peak theft hours between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. In Philadelphia, roughly 14,000 vehicles were stolen in 2024, according to police, a noticeable drop from the 24,000 reported thefts in 2023.
The campaign includes informational fliers, community workshops and social media outreach focusing on anti-theft strategies. Officers will be going door to door in “hot spot” neighborhoods to share information.
Community events will also be held to provide free steering wheel locks for owners of targeted vehicles.
