The Philadelphia Police Department is launching a campaign to tackle auto theft by criminals using “high-tech tactics.”

The campaign, titled “Together, We Can Prevent Auto Theft,” aims to reduce carjackings involving vehicles with keyless entry and key fobs. Police said in a statement that the most common tactics for stealing these vehicles involve relay devices and keyless entry hacking.

The campaign will focus on providing car owners with information on installing anti-theft devices and securing vehicles with additional locking mechanisms.

“Securing your vehicle inside and out is an essential part of the fight against theft,” Lt. Brian Geer said in a release. “By preventing unauthorized access to your vehicle and the vehicle’s internal systems, we can significantly reduce the risk of thieves exploiting workarounds to a vehicle’s security — making our streets safer for everyone.”

Most break-ins occur through broken windows, sunroofs or door handles, with peak theft hours between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. In Philadelphia, roughly 14,000 vehicles were stolen in 2024, according to police, a noticeable drop from the 24,000 reported thefts in 2023.