Philadelphia police investigating death of man in custody

Philadelphia Police Department headquarters at 7th and Race streets (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was in police custody, a department spokesman said Thursday.

A spokesman said the 28-year-old man died while being taken to the hospital Wednesday evening. His name was not released.

Officers said they found the man lying between cars in a pharmacy parking lot and were told he had been given an overdose reversal drug.

The man got up and became increasingly agitated, bumping into cars, police said. An officer said he struck the man in the face and head as he struggled to put him in handcuffs.

The suspect became unresponsive on the way to the hospital, the officers said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the 31-year-old officer, who also was not named, was placed on administrative duty during the investigation because he used force during the encounter.

