184 cases of crab clusters worth $73,000 stolen from trailer in Philadelphia: Police

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • October 4, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Dozens of cases of crab clusters worth thousands of dollars were stolen from a trailer in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Germantown Avenue around 1:45 a.m. where they found a tractor-trailer door open.

The crabs were valued at $73,000, according to police.

Investigators say the container was locked with a metal seal and a padlock.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

