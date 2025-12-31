Philly families ring in 2026 before bedtime at the Please Touch Museum

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, the kids got the New Year’s Eve party started well before the clock struck midnight.

The museum welcomed more than 3,000 children, parents, friends and family members at its annual “Countdown to New Year’s Eve.” Attendees were able to ring in 2026 twice, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., all while enjoying a dance party and activities throughout the museum.

“You can be any age, from 1 to 99, you can come here to enjoy yourself and have fun in a safe environment with your family,” said Kristina Haye, senior manager of events at the museum.

Cherelle Moore and her son, Qadir, were celebrating another milestone in addition to the new year: Qadir’s second birthday.

“He’s not going to be up when it’s the countdown,” Moore said. “So I wanted to make it festive.”

Moore said traditions like the new year’s countdown are important for her to do with her son.

“They get one childhood, right? And you want to make it special,” she said. “I just think about all the moments when I was a kid that I did with my mom. So I want to make sure I do that for him, too.”