Phillies tease ‘more electrifying’ home run experience as massive scoreboard nears completion

This story originally appeared on Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Phillies don’t plan to officially unveil their massive new video board until early April, but anybody driving past Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia has probably already caught a glimpse of the 116,298-pound PhanaVision screen.

The new structure above the seats in left field is 77% larger than the previous scoreboard at the ballpark. The Phillies said it will be among the largest in all of Major League Baseball.

Its dimensions are 152-feet wide by 86-feet tall, giving it space to display 516 life-size Phillie Phanatics simultaneously. The previous scoreboard was 97-feet wide by 76-feet tall.

“As we get ready for our home opener, we’ve had the opportunity to get a firsthand look at what our new and enhanced PhanaVision can do, and it’s just extraordinary,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck told the Business Journal. “From its sheer magnitude to its exceptional clarity and technology, this new video board has the wow factor.”