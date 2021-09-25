The Philadelphia Parking Authority approved a plan to test a new fleet of five mobile enforcement officers who will patrol the city on bike and ticket drivers parked illegally in lanes designated for two-wheeled travel.

Introduced by PPA board member Al Schmidt, a city commissioner, the one-year pilot approved Tuesday at the agency’s September board meeting will concentrate on the busy bike lanes that traverse Greater Center City. The coverage zone would span the area between Delaware Avenue and 40th Street, from Spring Garden to Bainbridge streets.

Schmidt said he drives past four bike lanes every day where cyclists riding through Center City were killed by cars. The new officers would look for parked cars blocking the lanes, enforce the right-of-way for cyclists and raise awareness of the need to keep the space clear of vehicular traffic.

“It’s a safety issue for pedestrians, for bicyclists and for motorists as well,” he said.