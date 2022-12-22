Mummers Parade 2023: Philly road closures and parking restrictions
Philadelphia officials on Thursday announced detailed road closures and parking restrictions tied to the 2023 Mummers Parade. Here’s what you need to know.
When and where is the 2023 Mummers Parade?
The Mummers Parade starts at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The parade begins at City Hall and moves south to Washington Avenue via Broad Street.
What parking restrictions are in place for the 2023 Mummers Parade?
Thursday, Dec. 29
Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 through 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1:
- Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)
- JFK Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)
- 15th Street will be closed to drivers from JFK Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
- Market Street will be closed to drivers from 15th Street to 21st Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be allowed to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Temporary “No Parking” zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 on both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:
- Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street
- Juniper Street from JFK Boulevard to East Penn Square
- South/East Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Logan Circle (north side)
- North Broad Street from Cherry Street to JFK Boulevard
- 16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- 17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street
- 18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street
- 19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street
- 19th Street from JFK Boulevard to Market Street
- 1500 block of Ranstead Street
- 1300 block of Carpenter Street
- 1000 block of South 13th Street
- Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)
- Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
- Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
- Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street
What road closures are in place for the 2023 Mummers Parade?
Friday, Dec. 30
15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at JFK Boulevard for equipment delivery and setup from 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
Sunday, Jan. 1
The following streets will be closed to drivers from 3 a.m. Jan. 1 through the end of the parade:
- 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
- Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street
- North Broad Street from Cherry Street to JFK Boulevard
- 16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- 17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street
- 18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street
- 19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street
- 1500 block of Ranstead Street
- 1300 block of Carpenter Street
- 1000 block of South 13th Street
- Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)
- Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
- Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
- Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street
Broad Street will be closed to drivers from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue from 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 through the end of the parade.
What will public transit options look like for the 2023 Mummers Parade?
SEPTA will be operating under a holiday schedule from Saturday, Dec. 24 to Monday, Jan. 2.
The city is encouraging residents to use the SEPTA Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines to access the parade area. More information on SEPTA detours and alerts can be found on the transit agency’s website.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.