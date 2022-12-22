Mummers Parade 2023: Philly road closures and parking restrictions

Philadelphia officials on Thursday announced detailed road closures and parking restrictions tied to the 2023 Mummers Parade. Here’s what you need to know.

When and where is the 2023 Mummers Parade?

The Mummers Parade starts at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The parade begins at City Hall and moves south to Washington Avenue via Broad Street.

What parking restrictions are in place for the 2023 Mummers Parade?

Thursday, Dec. 29

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 through 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1:

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)

JFK Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to drivers from JFK Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.

Market Street will be closed to drivers from 15th Street to 21st Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be allowed to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Temporary “No Parking” zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 on both sides of the street unless otherwise noted: