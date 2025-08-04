Part of Market Street in Philadelphia’s Old City closing for months due to construction
Westbound lanes of Market Street in Old City are closing to traffic Monday and will remain closed until mid-November.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A construction project is expected to cause major disruptions in Philadelphia’s Old City section.
Part of Market Street will shut down starting Monday, and it’s already raising concerns from people who live in the area, business owners, and tourists.
“I think it’s pretty unfortunate, just for the businesses here,” said Amye Kosinski, of Old City.
Tourists flock to this historic stretch of Old City.
“Tourists come over, walk down from the Liberty Bell, and then they see these big fences. It just doesn’t help, they think the area’s closed,” said Vinny Palermo, manager, The Angelo Pizza.
Starting Monday, expect those fences to stay up for at least three months as the city of Philadelphia performs utility and roadway construction on Market Street, shutting down westbound lanes between 2nd and 6th streets.
Drivers will be detoured to Front, Arch, and 6th Streets.
For the latest traffic in your area, click here.
“That’s going to affect our deliveries,” said Palermo.
“I understand that the street probably needs to be fixed, but I hope they’re thinking of people who can’t just get around by foot and accessibility needs of all sorts,” said Abe Baker-Butler, of Center City.
Business owners say they’re already feeling the impact of earlier construction projects.
“We saw a huge decline in our sales and foot traffic. Sales dropped by 40, 50%,” said Anser Hatti, owner, Coffee Tea and Company.
The added barriers are also creating new issues along the corridor that is filled with establishments.
“It just makes it harder to find a place to throw trash away. So, I think people end up just tossing it on the ground, unfortunately,” said Kosinski.
SEPTA bus stops along Market Street and nearby cross streets may also be impacted by the closure.
“I think it’s really important that SEPTA keeps running properly, and that it’s clean and functional, especially if they’re closing down a major street,” Baker-Butler said.
Eastbound Market Street will remain open, but for residents in the area, the disruption is already being felt.
“It’s going to be a hassle. My wife and I have a dog, and walking him has already been a challenge,” said Rick Wool, an Old City resident.
These westbound lanes will remain closed to traffic 24/7 starting Monday through Friday, Nov. 17.
PennDOT is urging drivers to plan ahead and expect delays around the work zone.
