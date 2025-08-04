This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A construction project is expected to cause major disruptions in Philadelphia’s Old City section.

Part of Market Street will shut down starting Monday, and it’s already raising concerns from people who live in the area, business owners, and tourists.

“I think it’s pretty unfortunate, just for the businesses here,” said Amye Kosinski, of Old City.

Tourists flock to this historic stretch of Old City.

“Tourists come over, walk down from the Liberty Bell, and then they see these big fences. It just doesn’t help, they think the area’s closed,” said Vinny Palermo, manager, The Angelo Pizza.

Starting Monday, expect those fences to stay up for at least three months as the city of Philadelphia performs utility and roadway construction on Market Street, shutting down westbound lanes between 2nd and 6th streets.

Drivers will be detoured to Front, Arch, and 6th Streets.

“That’s going to affect our deliveries,” said Palermo.

“I understand that the street probably needs to be fixed, but I hope they’re thinking of people who can’t just get around by foot and accessibility needs of all sorts,” said Abe Baker-Butler, of Center City.