From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Over the weekend, the Front St. Gallery in Fishtown showcased original prints and works inspired by famed Dutch artist M.C. Escher.

Maurits Cornelis Escher completed 448 lithographs, woodcuts and wood engravings, and more than 2,000 drawings and sketches during his lifetime. Walker Fine Art partnered with the gallery to bring the pieces to Philadelphia for a couple of days.

Art collector and dealer Rock Walker has been acquiring Escher pieces since he was 17. Now 81, Escher’s work still has the same effect on him all these years later.

“You can look at them every day,” Walker said. “There are lots of artworks you grow tired of or you get tired of looking at. Escher grabs you and holds on to you and he leaves you with a smile.”