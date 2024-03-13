3rd suspect arrested in mass shooting at SEPTA bus stop that injured 8 teens

The gunfire rang out around 3 p.m. on March 6 as several Northeast High School students were waiting for the bus at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues.

The injured students range between the ages of 15 and 17. One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, remains in critical condition after being shot nine times. Police say he was the intended target.

Surveillance video released last week shows three shooters exit a blue Hyundai and open fire.

That evening in Olney, police found two vehicles they believe were connected to the shooters, including the getaway car. Both had been stolen.

Police have said all along they are working to see if the mass shooting is connected to a deadly shooting of an Imhotep Charter High School student, 17-year-old Dayemen Taylor.

Taylor was shot a week ago Monday while waiting at a SEPTA bus stop in Ogontz. Two other students and two bus passengers were also injured.

Authorities are still searching for a fourth suspect in connection with the shooting in Burholme.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.