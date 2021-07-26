A Philadelphia judge has sentenced Troy Bailey to 25-50 years in state prison for murdering a transgender mentor and advocate in May 2019.

Prosecutors say Bailey, 30, “gunned down” Michelle “Tamika” Washington, a 40-year-old transgender woman, on the 3400 block of North 11th Street in North Philadelphia.

Washington was shot four times before she was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

“We do not believe Ms. Washington was killed because she was a transgender woman,” said Assistant District Attorney Chesley Lightsey, who leads the office’s homicide unit.

During a bench trial in early May, a judge found Bailey guilty of third-degree murder and firearms offenses.

He was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.