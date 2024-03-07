Married LGBTQ leaders were taking car for repairs before their arrest in Philadelphia traffic stop

The married LGBTQ leaders arrested during a contentious traffic stop in Philadelphia were driving separately to take a car for repairs when a trooper pulled one of them over, their lawyer said Tuesday.

Celena Morrison, who leads the city’s Office of LGBT Affairs and is a top aide to Mayor Cherelle Parker, and her husband were detained Saturday for about 12 hours following the 9 a.m. highway stop.

“She’s broken up about it,” lawyer Kevin Mincey said.

Morrison recorded cellphone video of a state trooper handcuffing her husband, Darius McLean, as he lay in the rain on the shoulder of an elevated highway, before she too was handcuffed and detained.

“The next exit up was the mechanic,” Mincey said. “They were going to get the car serviced.”

The state trooper had been driving in front of Morrison before maneuvering himself between the couple’s two vehicles, the lawyer said. McLean, who was following Morrison, stopped when she was pulled over. The trooper, on the video, said he stopped her for tailgating and failing to have her lights on.