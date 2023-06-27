During the three-day operation, law enforcement partnered with the city’s wound care van to offer medical care for people suffering from skin lesions, infections, and injuries from “tranq.”

City leaders said they’re hopeful that the seizure of drugs and firearms will lead to fewer related deaths this year.

“We’re having a reduction in violent crime this year, and I’m hoping that seizures like this are a part of it,” said Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore. “And we’re hoping that our overdoses, which trend down a little bit, keep going down because we’re taking drugs like this off the street.”

About 1,276 people in Philadelphia died of drug overdoses in 2021, the most recent year of available data at the city Department of Public Health.

A majority of fatal overdoses involve fentanyl and more than half involve cocaine, according to city data.

Health officials say xylazine has contaminated up to 90% of Philadelphia’s street drug supply.

As far as long-term plans to revitalize areas like Kensington, City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada said this is a moment to recognize that actions are being taken to improve public safety and quality of life in the area.

Lozada represents city district 7, which includes Kensington and Harrowgate.

“This should give [people] a sense of hope,” Lozada said. “And the hope is we continue to engage residents to tell us what they see in their neighborhoods, in a safe way.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24-hour hotline that offers referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations. Call 1-800-662-HELP for more information.