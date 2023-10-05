From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Thursday, the 26th Annual First Glance Film Festival begins at Philadelphia’s PFS Boris Theater in Philadelphia.

Nineteen films have deep ties to the area, including the new documentary by local filmmaker Jill Frechie, “Heart of the Beat,” the story of drummer David Uosikkinen of The Hooters.

Formed in Philadelphia in 1980, The Hooters catapulted from regional to national to international stardom within a decade amid the rise of electronic dance music and new wave.

Uosikkinen has kept up the tempo to this day. He grew up in Levittown and now lives in Wayne. “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn spoke with him about his life in music.

Jennifer Lynn: What does it feel like when you sit down at a drum kit?

David Uosikkinen: I’m at total peace. I don’t think about anything else when I’m playing music, whatever stresses there are outside in the world go away. I don’t really think about anything but what’s happening within the moment. I might be like rocking out, you know, and it just feels great.

JL: Being at it for so many decades, I was wondering about your body.

DU: It’s a little beat up.

JL: Do you feel like you lost some freedom of movement that you had when you were a younger drummer?

DU: Well, what happens with years of playing is that you get some wisdom. The game slows down, music slows down for you, space slows down. When I play even a solo now, I’m using all my limbs, where at one time I was more right-sided, now I’m more ambidextrous.

JL: When you were a child you got into music and thought pretty early on that you’d like to make a life in music.

DU: Well, I thought I wanted to do that. I didn’t know if I could do that. I actually wanted to play the guitar at first. There was a kid in my neighborhood that had a guitar and a drum and he could play the song “What’d I Say” by Ray Charles and I sat at the drums and I could play. I’m gonna play it right now. I could do that, and I could play it in time. So, I was the drummer and it just stuck.

JL: When you joined Rob Hyman and Eric Bazilian to form The Hooters, did you like the kind of music that influenced the band such as ska, reggae, and rock, all together?

DU: Yeah, I did right away. I felt like I hit the jackpot when I started playing with those two guys. If you can play with musicians that you think are better than you or they’re gonna push you, you should be involved with them. Quickly, I engaged with the music and I like playing reggae and ska.

It felt natural for me to turn a beat around to play what they call a one-drop feel and cross-stick stuff. But the bands that I played with before I was playing with those guys were really into it too. For me a lot of the cool ska that I listened to came out of the U.K. I remember there was a band that we played with called Steel Pulse. They had a drummer named Grizzly (Steve Nisbett) and we opened for them at Emerald City. I had never seen so much ganja in my life. I remember my mom and dad were watching the show and they got really stoned from contact high from the pot, but Grizzly was like a bear behind the drums. I just couldn’t take my eyes off him, because it was like perfection in action.