Philadelphia firefighters union sues city over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Numbers show that as of February 1 the fire department had the lowest vaccination rate among city departments, with an estimated 61% to 70% of firefighters and paramedics vaccinated.

Philadelphia’s vaccine mandate went into effect Friday, Feb. 11, requiring city workers to provide proof of having at least the first dose of the vaccine or submit a valid exemption.

On March 1, unvaccinated employees and those without exemptions will be placed on leave and possibly fired when that time runs out.