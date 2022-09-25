This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) will travel to Summerfield, Md. to take on the Commanders (1-1).

The divisional matchup is an important game for both teams, with the potential for the top spot in the NFC East at stake. But, there’s an added layer to the game — Sunday will be Carson Wentz’s first game against the Eagles since departing in 2020.

Eagles fans are familiar with the quarterback. He was drafted second overall by Philadelphia in 2016 and played five seasons with the team. Wentz enjoyed his best season with the franchise in 2017-18, which culminated in the Super Bowl LII win against the New England Patriots. He finished the season third in MVP voting and was named to the Associated Press’ All-Pro second team.