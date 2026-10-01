Eagles tickets are among the most expensive in the league. Are Philly fans the reason?
Seeing the Eagles away from the Linc can cost far less than catching a home game. Here’s what keeps Philadelphia ticket prices so high.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Philadelphia Eagles fans packed Nissan Stadium in Nashville earlier this month to watch the Birds eke out a win over the Titans. One possible reason for that sea of midnight green may have been the stark difference in ticket prices. Getting into a Titans home game costs a fraction of what fans pay to see the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles tickets are among the most expensive of all NFL teams, according to an analysis from TicketData. The website tracks the average “get-in” price for each team’s remaining home games, with the figures updating periodically as the ticket prices change. At the time of publication, a ticket for a Titans home game cost about $30. For an Eagles home game, the price was around $300.
Keith Pagello, the founder of TicketData, said factors like team performance and stadium size have a large impact on ticket prices. The Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears are also among the league’s most expensive teams to see. They have the two smallest stadiums in the league by capacity. Meanwhile, although it’s only two weeks into the season, prices have already dropped for teams off to a rocky start.
But Lincoln Financial Field’s capacity ranks near the middle of the NFL, and the Eagles’ recent successes don’t fully explain their ticket prices, which remain higher than those of other successful teams, including the team they faced in the Super Bowl in 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Pagello said the biggest factor may be the Eagles’ fans themselves.
“It would be hard to argue that Philadelphia is not one of the top three sports cities in the U.S.,” Pagello said. “I think it comes down to a lot of very passionate Eagles fans.”
Michael Leeds, a Temple University professor who specializes in sports economics, said the high prices are a simple case of supply and demand. Philadelphia has a huge football culture, which drives prices high. But unlike some other football-loving regions, Greater Philadelphia has no other major football program competing with the Eagles for fans.
“Someone once said, ‘If the University of Nebraska has a home football game, that stadium is the second-largest city in Nebraska,’” said Leeds. “It hurts me to say this as a Temple faculty member and a Temple football fan, but the Eagles are to a great extent the only football game in town.”
Fans aren’t entirely to blame. The Eagles’ high prices also come amid a broader increase in the cost of attending sporting events. Admission prices for games rose 123% between 2000 and 2025, compared with an 87% increase in consumer prices overall, according to a recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The rising cost of attending games and other ticketed events has also drawn the attention of Pennsylvania lawmakers.
A bipartisan bill proposed by state Reps. Mary Isaacson, D-Philadelphia, and Tom Mehaffie, R-Dauphin County, would cap extra fees at 5% for the buyer and 5% for the seller. The bill passed in the state House and is awaiting a vote in the Senate. If it does not pass by the end of the year, Isaacson plans to reintroduce it next year and said she feels optimistic about its chances.
“Hopefully our Eagles will be getting ready to go into their playoff run to the Super Bowl again and it will be a hot topic,” Isaacson said.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.