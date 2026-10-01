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Philadelphia Eagles fans packed Nissan Stadium in Nashville earlier this month to watch the Birds eke out a win over the Titans. One possible reason for that sea of midnight green may have been the stark difference in ticket prices. Getting into a Titans home game costs a fraction of what fans pay to see the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles tickets are among the most expensive of all NFL teams, according to an analysis from TicketData. The website tracks the average “get-in” price for each team’s remaining home games, with the figures updating periodically as the ticket prices change. At the time of publication, a ticket for a Titans home game cost about $30. For an Eagles home game, the price was around $300.

Keith Pagello, the founder of TicketData, said factors like team performance and stadium size have a large impact on ticket prices. The Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears are also among the league’s most expensive teams to see. They have the two smallest stadiums in the league by capacity. Meanwhile, although it’s only two weeks into the season, prices have already dropped for teams off to a rocky start.

But Lincoln Financial Field’s capacity ranks near the middle of the NFL, and the Eagles’ recent successes don’t fully explain their ticket prices, which remain higher than those of other successful teams, including the team they faced in the Super Bowl in 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pagello said the biggest factor may be the Eagles’ fans themselves.

“It would be hard to argue that Philadelphia is not one of the top three sports cities in the U.S.,” Pagello said. “I think it comes down to a lot of very passionate Eagles fans.”