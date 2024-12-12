Eagles stars Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown say relationship is ‘good’ after teammate suggests fissure

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown’s troubles connecting on the field have yet to blow into a family feud inside the locker room — honest, both Philadelphia Eagles stars said.

Between Hurts and Brown, it’s all good in Philly.

“Me and Jalen are good,” Brown said.

Added Hurts, “We’re good, we’re good.”

So there will be no sit-ups in the driveway, no apologies on the front lawn, and certainly, it seems, no rift between Hurts and his No. 1 receiver.

Hurts and Brown each downplayed any hint of a fissure Wednesday between the two after defensive end Brandon Graham appeared this week on a Philadelphia sports radio station and suggested there was friction between the Pro Bowl duo. The two were close friends long before they became teammates and Hurts is the godfather for Brown’s daughter.

Graham’s comments — in which he noted “ things have changed,” between the two, without offering specifics — exploded into tabloid and fan fodder this week in Philadelphia. His insinuations that the duo were not on the same page came on the heels of Brown’s quote after a sluggish win over Carolina that the “ offense ” wasn’t playing up to standard, even with the Eagles at 11-2.

“BG knows he spoke out of place,” Hurts said.

Graham, who is sidelined with a triceps injury, clarified his comments later to an ESPN reporter, saying he made the wrong assumption about the relationship between Hurts and Brown and planned to apologize to both players.

Brown, with 109 yards receiving combined the last two games, said his beef with the offense wasn’t directed at Hurts. It was everything from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s play calling to execution to all the ingredients in a successful offense that make a team a Super Bowl contender.

The usually pass-happy Eagles have leaned more on running back Saquon Barkley, who set the franchise season rushing record of 1,623 yards against the Panthers and is chasing Eric Dickerson for the NFL mark.

“Obviously, it’s not about running the ball,” Brown told reporters. “He’s about to win MVP. Clearly. What other things can we do on offense? We have to pass the ball. That can go into protection, that can go into picking up the block, that goes to us getting open quicker. Getting on the same page.”